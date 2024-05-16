FCC Unveils Spectrum Steering Team; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has established a steering team to help FCC implement the National Spectrum Strategy and develop and enforce spectrum policies.

FCC said Tuesday Susan Mort, deputy chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, and Ira Keltz, deputy chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology, will co-lead the newly created Spectrum Steering Team.

Krista Witanowski, legal adviser within the commission’s OET, will serve as chief of staff of the new steering team.

The Spectrum Steering Team will work with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and other federal agencies and solicit insights from stakeholders on how the commission could help advance the implementation of the National Spectrum Strategy, including participation in the study of 2,786 megahertz of spectrum for repurposing across bands.

“Demand for spectrum is growing at a breakneck pace as wireless technology expands and transforms so much in our economy and modern life, so we need to get creative with spectrum policies,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“The National Spectrum Strategy is a good start, and the Spectrum Steering Team will put its experience, talent and leadership to work helping to shape a bright wireless future,” added Rosenworcel.