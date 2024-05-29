FCC Space Bureau Seeks Additional Comments on Orbital Debris Mitigation Rules

The Federal Communications Commission’s Space Bureau is seeking additional comments on previously proposed rule changes regarding the mitigation of orbital debris in the new space age.

In a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, the FCC said it seeks to take into consideration its experiences gained in the satellite licensing process, various market developments and improvements in mitigation practices and technologies.

In 2020, the FCC sought comments on a further notice of proposed rulemaking on amendments to its orbital debris mitigation rules.

The Space Bureau aims to refresh the record on debris mitigation practices for constellations, including specific considerations related to risks of collisions with large space objects.

Specifically, the bureau seeks comments on whether it should analyze collision risks based on the entire system or on individual spacecraft within a multi-satellite non-geostationary orbit.

The comment period is open until June 27.