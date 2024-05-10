DIU Solicits Quantum Sensing Proposals for New Emerging Technology Portfolio

The Defense Innovation Unit has released a commercial solutions opening solicitation seeking proposals for a new emerging technology portfolio to transition quantum sensors to military applications.

DIU said Thursday the Transition of Quantum Sensors, or TQS, portfolio aims to demonstrate commercial technology prototypes that can be used for defense applications such as anomaly detection and positioning, navigation and timing.

The new portfolio will also focus on DIU’s existing and future hypersonics efforts, including the High-cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities, a.k.a. HyCAT, program and will launch prototyping efforts on additive manufacturing, photonics, advanced materials and propulsion microelectronics and quantum information science.

Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Estep, a veteran technical program manager within DIU, has been tapped to lead TQS as a portfolio manager.

“I am excited to lead DIU’s newest portfolio with a focus on Emerging Technology, maintain momentum on the hypersonics front, and to rapidly mature quantum-derived applications with our DoD stakeholders,” Estep said. “This portfolio will create important connections across the DoD and commercial community to address capability gaps across the services.”

DIU also has emerging technology portfolios in artificial intelligence and machine learning, autonomy, cyber and telecommunications, energy, human systems and space.