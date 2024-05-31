DIU Seeking Commercial Tech for Modular Spectrum Characterization

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking commercial technologies capable of autonomous operations and passive detection and collection of data primarily against wideband, high bandwidth electromagnetic spectrum.

According to a DIU posting for modular spectrum characterization, traditional methods of gathering electromagnetic spectrum signature are limited by several factors, including inability to capture wideband, high bandwidth signatures and size, weight and power constraints, and so the Department of Defense is seeking industry capabilities to address those hindrances.

Proposed tech must be capable of incorporating multiple configurable triggering methods like user-based and geofence boundary activation, and recording both Power Spectral Density and raw in-phase and quadrature data to on-board and/or attached storage media.

“The technology needs to be able to be packaged and operable when enclosed within an array of small form factor enclosures and withstand rudimentary physical inspection without drawing attention or causing alarm; it should also be secure against undesired examination,” the release reads.

Vendors interested in participating must submit their responses by June 11.