Defense Department Re-Establishes Board; Gives CIO More Power

The Defense Department its taking steps toward giving the chief infromation officer more power, according to reports.

The Pentagon issued a memo Feb. 17 directing for the CIO executive board to be re-established.

The memo states the board will be a single action-oriented forum and will address issues ranging from business systems to combat support.

The board aims to provide unified direction and leadership specifically in regard to policies and compliance measures in areas of technology, cybersecurity and information assurance, the memo states.

One of the functions of the board includes supporting the Pentagon CIO, Teri Takai, who will serve as chairman of the re-instated board.

According to the memo, the chair will be responsible for approving agendas; enforcing decisions made by the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense; and head alignment of warfighting, business and intelligence information resources, among other tasks.

The CIO board will oversee acquisition, support the Pentagon information technology workforce and promote technology advancement, according to the memo.

The board will include Pentagon and intelligence community officials as well as CIOs from the Navy, Army, Air Force, Strategic Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, among other officials.