Curtiss-Wright to Provide Air Force With Encrypted Tactical Networking Tech for Deployable Comms

Iron Bow has tapped Curtiss-Wright to deliver encrypted tactical networking technology to the U.S. Air Force to help the service branch optimize and enhance its deployable communications.

Curtiss-Wright will equip the Air Force with its PacStar 400 series modules and provide Commercial Solutions for Classified, or CSfC, integration under a potential $60 million contract, the company said Monday.

In addition to providing connectivity to Department of Defense Information Networks worldwide, PacStar 400 series modules will also utilize software automation for better connectivity and network security at multiple classification levels.

The initial award is worth $16 million and runs through the end of 2027. Work will be performed by Curtiss-Wright’s defense solutions division in the defense electronics segment.

“This contract represents a significant deployment for the U.S. Air Force using Curtiss-Wright’s PacStar product line, including its proprietary IQ-Core Software integrated network communications management tool, for deployable communications missions,” said Lynn Bamford, chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and a previous Wash100 awardee.