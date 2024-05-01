Commerce Department Announces New Actions to Develop Secure AI Systems

The Department of Commerce has announced department-wide initiatives related to the implementation of the October 2023 executive order on the safe, secure and trustworthy development of artificial intelligence.

The efforts include four draft publications from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to improve the security and trustworthiness of AI systems across the federal government and a request for public comment from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on how the proliferation of AI could affect certain evaluations.

NIST has released guidance documents to help manage the risks of generative AI, reduce risks posed by “synthetic” content and secure software development practices for generative AI and dual-use foundation models.

Under the EO, the agency also opened to public comments a draft plan to facilitate global engagement on AI standards.

Meanwhile, the USPTO is requesting industry comments on how AI could affect evaluations the office makes to determine whether an invention is patentable under U.S. law. The office aims to evaluate the need for AI-related guidance and help inform its work in providing technical advice to Congress.

“With these resources and the previous work on AI from the Department, we are continuing to support responsible innovation in AI and America’s technological leadership,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.