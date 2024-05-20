Chad King Named Army Deputy CIO

Chad King, a military professional with more than a decade of information technology management experience, was appointed deputy chief information officer at the U.S. Army, according to a LinkedIn announcement.

He has been with the service branch for nearly 12 years, most recently serving as the director of IT for a military intelligence organization and overseeing its development, implementation and maintenance of IT systems.

King’s time with the Army also includes working as senior manager for network and systems engineering, manager for enterprise network management and operations and senior associate for network management. In September 2012, he began his Army career as manager for IT services.

The IT official has a master’s degree in telecommunications management from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Old Dominion University.