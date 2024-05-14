CDAO Directorate Seeks Industry Input on Budget Tracking Software for Program Manager-Level Users

The Assessment & Assurance Directorate within the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office is conducting market research to determine the availability of financial planning and analysis — or FP&A — software products that support budget proposing, planning and tracking.

The requirement stems from A2’s need to coordinate with various Department of Defense stakeholders as it carries out programs that seek to test and evaluate artificial intelligence models, according to a request for information posted on the Tradewinds website.

A2 is specifically looking into FP&A software that is usable at the program manager and portfolio manager level.

Interested parties have until June 11 to respond.

Responses may be used in the future in the awarding of contracts.