ARPA-H to Enhance Healthcare Facility Cybersecurity With Automated Threat Mitigation Platform Development Effort

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health has launched a program that seeks to develop a software suite meant to enhance the cybersecurity of healthcare facilities.

Over $50 million will be invested in the Universal PatchinG and Remediation for Autonomous DEfense, or UPGRADE, program, whose aim is the creation of a platform that can automatically detect and patch vulnerabilities in a hospital’s digital systems, ARPA-H said Monday.

The UPGRADE platform will use a digital twin of a facility’s systems to identify threats and test patches, which would be procured or developed automatically.

A solicitation will be issued for the program, which is expected to result in multiple awards. Proposals will be sought on four technical areas: digital twinning, automatic vulnerability detection, automatic remediation development and vulnerability mitigation software platform creation.

“UPGRADE will speed the time from detecting a device vulnerability to safe, automated patch deployment down to a matter of days, providing confidence to hospital staff and peace of mind to the people in their care,” ARPA-H Director Renee Wegrzyn said.