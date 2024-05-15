Army Solicits Proposals for 4 SBIR Logistics, Sensor Development Contracts

The U.S. Army is soliciting proposals for four contract opportunities under its Small Business Innovation Research Program, a.k.a. SBIR, to develop logistics and sensor technologies for military applications.

The SBIR solicitations focus on key technology topics: advanced miniature mission processors for hyperspectral applications, miniaturization of hyperspectral sensors for unmanned aerial systems, multisystem mobile corrosion units and software-defined radios.

Three direct-to-Phase II contract opportunities worth $2 million each seek a size, weight and power-optimized mission processor prototype, a radio-agonistic software-defined radio head system and a small-scale sensor prototype for drone applications.

A Phase I solicitation was released to help the Letterkenny Army Depot deploy a mobile corrosion unit with corrosion preventative coating applications, cold sprays, laser ablation, plasma blasts, welding, sanders, blasters and supporting equipment and power requirements.