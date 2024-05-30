Army Program, Working Group Formation Part of Biden Admin Push for Advanced Nuclear Technology

The U.S. Army seeks to deploy small modular nuclear reactors and microreactors to power several of its sites across the country and will soon issue a request for information for the program.

The Army’s plan to use advanced reactors is part of the Biden administration’s overall efforts to tap nuclear technology to achieve its goal of a carbon free electricity sector by 2035 while ensuring U.S. energy security, the White House said Wednesday.

The Army program, alongside similar initiatives by the Air Force and the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office, will be a source of information to guide regulations and supply chains that will facilitate future nuclear technology deployments.

Also part of the Biden administration’s nuclear thrust is the establishment of a Nuclear Power Project Management and Delivery working group, whose role will be to engage stakeholders and determine ways to make nuclear technology deployment efficient and cost-effective.

The working group will be composed of various federal government entities.