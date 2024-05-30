Army Launches Universal Artillery Projectile Lines Facility in Texas; Christine Wormuth Quoted

The U.S. Army has unveiled a modular metal parts manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Texas, as part of the military branch’s plan to modernize the industrial base and strengthen the country’s munition production capabilities.

General Dynamics’ ordnance and tactical systems business will operate the Universal Artillery Projectile Lines or UAPL facility, which features high-tonnage forging capabilities, automation and digital data capture systems, the Army said Wednesday.

The UAPL facility comes with high-volume production capabilities for metal parts ranging from 60 mm to 155 mm.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the new facility reflects the military branch’s efforts to modernize the World War II-era organic industrial base.

“We are building new production lines across the country, and we are expanding our contracts with existing production facilities to increase their production speed and capacity. And we couldn’t increase our production rates without the skilled expertise of the Americans who work in these arsenals and facilities around the country,” added Wormuth, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

General Dynamics designed and built the plant for the Army through a package of contracts worth $576 million.

