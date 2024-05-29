Aeyon-Palantir Team to Lead Navy GFP Remediation Pilot Program Under New Contract; Pat Collins & Akash Jain Quoted

Aeyon and Palantir have secured a contract from the U.S. Department of the Navy to manage the Government Furnished Property, or GFP, Remediation Pilot Program, which targets audit issues associated with the service branch’s GFP inventory.

As program leaders, the two companies will identify ways to improve the Navy’s GFP management capabilities and work with the government to find appropriate candidates, Aeyon told ExecutiveGov on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by the DON for this important initiative. This contract underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible results that strengthen the DON’s audit posture,” said Aeyon Chief Growth Officer Pat Collins .

Akash Jain , president of Palantir and a previous Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the importance of pairing data and operations “to provide decision advantage and speed at all levels of our military.”

“We’re honored to support the Department of the Navy on their critical mission and to be part of the team selected to bring leading technology solutions to their operations,” he said.

Under this contract, Aeyon will leverage its understanding of audit remediation to guide stakeholders through the program’s goals. Palantir will provide its artificial intelligence platform.

Together, the contractors will put together a reconciliation that shows a complete and accurate population of GFP and help BSOs execute causative research efficiently to address any variances. The companies will also create a standard ontology/data model to ensure the consistent application of asset condition codes across BSOs.

“Through this pilot program, we aim to implement tailored solutions that streamline processes, improve transparency, and ultimately bolster the Navy’s financial resilience,” explained Conrad Symber , senior vice president at Aeyon.