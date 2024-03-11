GovCon Index Demonstrated Strong Performance Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed at $4,938.26 last week, a 1.91% increase from the week before.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks data from 30 key government contracting organizations in real time. This information allows users to assess the performance of each individual company while gaining insights into the broad financial trends shaping the industry today.

AeroVironment soared to the top of last week’s ranks with a 22.56% rise, and V2X experienced an increase of 13.85%. Tetra Tech grew by 5.39%, earning the company the third place slot, and Mercury Systems rose by 4.34%. Palantir (+4.26%) was close behind.

With an increase of 1.21%, Monday was GovCon Index’s highest growth day. These gains continued until Friday, when the GovCon Index dipped by 0.60%.