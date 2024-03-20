DISA’s Steve Wallace on Concierge AI Tool

Steve Wallace, director of emerging technology and chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency, said a new tool called Concierge AI represents DISA’s plans for integrating data with artificial intelligence, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Wallace told FNN in an interview that Concierge AI seeks to minimize the friction to the user when it comes to finding and analyzing data as part of efforts to improve the decision-making process.

According to the DISA CTO, the initial pilot of the AI tool provides security personnel and users with a level of comfort when it comes to using large language models in a government cloud environment at Impact Level 5.

“Some of the lessons we’ve learned is really around how do we secure these [LLM] environments? The concept of these vector databases is generally new, how do we secure them? How do we make sure that we’re doing the right thing by the data that we’re ultimately storing,” Wallace said.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot as well as we start to ingest a large document set, which we haven’t necessarily done yet in the lab. It’s been very small dribs and drabs, but I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen just with the limited amount of what we have been able to do. In the first half of this calendar year, we expect to have something out to the digital workforce to start experimenting with, and from there, we’ll gather information about the user’s experience, and then, potentially, make it go more wide scale,” the DISA executive added.

Wallace will join a panel discussion at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21. Register here to hear him and other federal and industry experts discuss the latest developments in the field.