AI Advocates Young Bang & Dana Barnes Spotlighted for 2024 Wash100 Wins

On Friday, Executive Mosaic highlighted the accomplishments of Young Bang , principal deputy assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology for the U.S. Army, and Dana Barnes , president of Dataminr’s government business unit, in honor of their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

The esteemed Wash100 Award is the most prestigious recognition for government contracting industry executives. Each Wash100 class is hand-picked using a selection process that puts the past achievements of each nominee under a microscope and evaluates their forward momentum.

Bang, a first-time awardee, was chosen for his tireless commitment to Army technology development and acquisition initiatives. He has zeroed in on novel capabilities like artificial intelligence and is working to ensure that its adoption is done responsibly. He is also a passionate advocate for government-industry collaboration. Read his full profile here .

Barnes was welcomed into the ranks of Wash100 for the third time this year in recognition of his efforts to empower AI innovation. In 2023, Barnes repeatedly spoke about the benefits of AI and the necessity of making sure both public and private sector organizations embrace it responsibly. To read his full profile, click here .

Dataminr is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual AI Summit on March 21, which will gather experts in the field to discuss the future of AI technologies in the federal government. To learn more and register to attend the event, click here.