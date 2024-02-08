Three members of the Senate Armed Services Committee have urged President Biden not to force the Department of Defense to vacate the communication spectrum used for military operations.

Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; and Angus King, I-Maine, raised concern that requiring the Pentagon to surrender its spectrum in favor of commercial wireless use would significantly harm military missions and adversely affect U.S. national security.

The lawmakers are concerned that the Biden administration is moving forward with the National Spectrum Strategy without fully considering the recommendations of DOD’s Emerging Mid-Band Radar Spectrum Sharing report and the findings of the lower 3 GHz Band study.

“Proceeding without appropriate input in advance of the National Spectrum Strategy’s implementation could lead to an approach that overrides congressional intent and is at odds with the practical realities and technical assessments the final report provides,” the senators wrote in a letter to Biden.

In November, the Biden administration unveiled the National Spectrum Strategy to facilitate private-public collaboration over spectrum access, management and research and development to maintain U.S. leadership in global wireless technology.