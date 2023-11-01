DOD All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office Unveils New UAP Reporting Form

The Department of Defense All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office introduced a new mechanism for reporting unidentified anomalous phenomena on its website.

The new reporting form marks the second phase of AARO’s initiative to ensure secure submission of UAP sightings that will inform its congressionally directed Historical Record Report, DOD said Tuesday.

The latest reporting mechanism is for current or former U.S. government employees, service members, or contractor personnel that have direct knowledge of domestic UAP programs or activities since 1945.

The submissions will be investigated and used as a resource for the Historical Record Report, which is expected to be submitted to Congress by June next year.

AARO emphasized that the form is not for submitting potentially sensitive, classified or unclassified but not publicly releasable information.