USSOCOM Begins Market Research for Future Global Logistics Support Requirement

U.S. Special Operations Command has started soliciting information on potential industry sources that could provide future support similar to services being provided under the current Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services contract.

The program executive office for special operations forces support activity will hold installation tours and briefing on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky, to provide participants with information regarding the future GLSS requirement’s scope and magnitude, according to a request for information published Sept. 26.

USSOCOM expects the future contract to provide rapid response worldwide through the delivery of full range of contractor logistics services.

According to the RFI, there are 10 capabilities that are key to providing logistics support to SOF warfighters, including aviation, repair, modification and research, development, testing and evaluation; storage and distribution services; lifecycle sustainment management; and supply chain automation.

Respondents that completed the BGS installation tour and briefing can submit questions through Nov. 28.

Interested stakeholders should submit white papers detailing their proposed concepts, best practices, recommendations and other ideas for executing the future GLSS requirement.

White papers are due Jan. 9.