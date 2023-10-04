Senate Bill to Use USPS Authentication Services to Combat Identity Fraud

Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., have introduced legislation that would allow the U.S. Postal Service to provide identity verification and related services to the commercial sector to combat identity fraud stemming from artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes.

The Post Office Services for Trustworthy Identity Act of 2023 would enable the USPS to offer in-person identity proofing services and charge fees as necessary to cover such services, Wyden’s office said Monday.

The POST ID Act would also allow USPS to issue authenticators such as physical security keys to verified individuals for future interactions and enroll them in digital accounts or systems.

In-person proofing is resistant to many forms of fraud and abuse as it requires authenticators to verify an individual’s identity using physical credentials.

“The Postal Service already provides in-person identity proofing services when Americans need to get a passport, and it’s only natural that the private sector also be able to leverage those services when companies need a way to verify someone’s identity in person,” said Jeremy Grant, coordinator of the Better Identity Coalition.