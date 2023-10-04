OPM Notifies Agencies of Plan to Implement Continuous Vetting for Non-Sensitive Public Trust Population

The Office of Personnel Management has issued a memorandum informing federal agencies of its plan to replace periodic reinvestigations with continuous vetting for non-sensitive public trust positions.

Full enrollment of the non-sensitive public trust population into CV is expected to kick off in fiscal year 2024, according to the memo signed Tuesday by OPM Director Kiran Ahuja.

In accordance with a 2017 executive order, CV will apply to non-sensitive positions that are designated at high and moderate risk levels, including federal employees in the competitive service, personnel in the excepted service, personnel at federal contractors and non-appropriated fund employees at the Department of Defense, according to an overview of the policy.

Federal News Network reported the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency started a pilot program in June to gather lessons learned before kicking off broader personnel enrollment into CV procedures.

OPM is calling agencies to start considering how they will implement CV for the non-sensitive public trust population and collaborate with their authorized investigative service providers as they work on implementation plans.

“Until agencies begin enrollment of their non-sensitive public trust populations into continuous vetting, they must continue to initiate reinvestigations for individuals occupying these positions in accordance with existing policy and established protocol,” the memo reads.

OPM said doing so will enable agencies to prevent any delays in mobility for government employees or applicants and achieve compliance with regulatory requirements.