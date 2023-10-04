Navy Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine After San Francisco; Carlos Del Toro Quoted

The U.S. Navy has named its newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine after the city of San Francisco.

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, announced the name of SSN 810 during Fleet Week in San Francisco, the service branch said Tuesday.

“The future USS San Francisco, once commissioned, will be our nation’s newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine. USS San Francisco will build upon the legacy of her namesakes, and will no doubt represent the people of this city and our nation with honor wherever she may sail,” Del Toro declared.

SSN 810 is the fourth naval vessel to be named for San Francisco. San Francisco I was a steel-protected cruiser that blockaded Havana, Cuba, during the Spanish-American War and was designated as a mine planter in the North Sea during World War I.

The second San Francisco was a heavy cruiser that participated in World War II operations and engagements at Cape Esperance, Guadalcanal, Guam, the Marshall Islands and Okinawa.

The USS San Francisco (SSN-711), a Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine, was the third vessel to bear the name.