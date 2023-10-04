NASCIO-Accenture Study Says Majority of State CIOs Expedite Cloud Adoption Efforts

A study by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers and Accenture has found that 88 percent of state CIOs are accelerating their adoption of cloud services across operational domains.

NASCIO and Accenture surveyed 43 state CIOs and conducted in-depth interviews with a subset of state information technology leaders in April for the study and found that 74 percent of respondents said they consider security as the cloud’s most important benefit, according to a joint release published Tuesday.

The report showed that 30 percent of state CIOs have completed a cloud roadmap and 70 percent of respondents are developing strategies for cloud adoption.

Sixty percent of organizations have integrated cloud adoption into their process for enterprise IT governance.

According to the study, the adoption of hybrid and multicloud environments has become common among state governments and 53 percent of state CIOs said lack of personnel and workforce skill shortages are preventing their organizations from implementing cloud platforms.

Accenture and NASCIO revisited a 2021 study on state agencies’ cloud migration efforts, enabling the two organizations to establish a baseline for assessing the maturity of state governments’ cloud adoption.

“This report looks at progress that states have made in the past two years and recommendations for further progress,” said Doug Robinson, executive director at NASCIO. “It’s clear cloud services have become a critical component of the state CIO operational portfolio.”