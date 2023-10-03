The General Services Administration reported that all U.S. cabinet agencies are now using Login.gov to facilitate and provide a single, secure online access to at least one application or program.

The Department of Homeland Security was the first cabinet agency to adopt Login.gov, which was introduced by the U.S. Digital Service and 18F introduced Login.gov in 2017, GSA said Friday.

Login.gov allows the public to create and use a single digital account to access benefits and services at federal and state agencies. As of August, there are over 70 million user accounts, reflecting an increase of 50 percent from the previous year.

The departments of Veterans Affairs, Labor and Justice and the Railroad Retirement Board are the other agencies that have used the site to manage and secure access to their apps and systems.

“We’re pleased to reach this important milestone of all Cabinet departments now using Login.gov,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

“It’s clear throughout the federal government that the public wants and needs a secure, simple way to access the benefits they deserve in a way that protects their privacy and prevents fraud,” Carnahan added.

Login.gov launched new capabilities this year, including an in-person identity proofing option at 18,000 U.S. Postal Service sites and a multilingual contact center.