GovCon Fixture Rick Wagner Assumes CEO Post at Agile Defense

With an impact made at nearly every big-name government contracting organization, Rick Wagner is a staple of the industry. He embarks on a new venture today with his appointment as CEO of Agile Defense .

The former Microsoft Federal president and six-time Wash100 Award winner will take the reins of government IT services provider Agile from Jay Lee , who has served in the chief executive role since 2010 , the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday. Lee will continue to reside on the company’s board of directors and move into a strategic advisory role on corporate growth and mergers and acquisitions issues.

“Agile Defense has built an amazing team dedicated to helping customers integrate technologies by delivering end-to-end IT services and solutions,” Wagner commented. “I am excited to join the Agile Defense team and look forward to leveraging my experience as we enter the next stage in our partnership with Enlightenment.” (The company is backed by Enlightenment Capital, the Chevy Chase, Maryland-headquartered government market investment firm.)

Microsoft Federal is a business unit of the tech giant with a $5 billion budget charged with expediently bringing new tools and solutions to civilian, defense and intelligence agencies alike. Before his three years with Microsoft, Wagner held the position of president of the Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions group at ManTech, as well as the chief strategy officer role at TASC, Inc.

Jason Rigoli , Agile Defense chairman and partner at Enlightenment Capital, expressed “delight” at bringing Wagner on board to steward the company in a time of marked growth, while Lee gave a warm welcome to Wagner while looking ahead excitedly to Agile Defense’s future.

“I join the entire GovCon industry in keen anticipation of the successes that will be brought to Agile Defense and the broader GovCon marketplace, through the practical application of Rick’s wisdom and experience,” remarked Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic.

“Rick will bring a positive lift to Agile Defense and the Enlightenment Capital portfolio of accounts with his well-deserved reputation for personal success, expediency and results,” Garrettson continued.