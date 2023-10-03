Federated Wireless, CU Boulder Partner for Phase 2 of 5G Network Security Project

The National Science Foundation has awarded the University of Colorado Boulder a $5 million Convergence Accelerator grant for the second phase of the 5G Hidden Operations through Securing Traffic project, which Federated Wireless will support.

The so-called GHOST project aims to develop technologies that would protect 5G network users, particularly members of the U.S. military or government, from surveillance by hostile parties, even on networks deployed by adversaries, Federated Wireless said.

University of Colorado’s Keith Gremban, the lead researcher on GHOST, said that by the end of the current phase of the project, the aim is to demonstrate an integrated prototype that showcases the concepts under GHOST.

Gremban also shared that his organization was pleased to once again partner with Federated Wireless, praising the company “for their communications expertise and capabilities in rapidly prototyping and demonstrating cutting-edge 5G concepts.”

Federated Wireless Chief Technology Officer Kurt Schaubach said he and his organization were honored to be selected once again to work with CU Boulder on the project.