DOE Announces Potential $500M Investment in Basic Research in FY 2024

The Department of Energy has announced a funding opportunity worth up to $500 million to invest in research projects supporting the DOE Office of Science and its major programs in areas such as basic energy sciences, advanced scientific computing research, nuclear physics and isotope research and production.

DOE said Friday that the Office of Science issues a funding opportunity announcement, or FOA, at the beginning of each fiscal year to solicit applications for research assistance in areas not covered by more specific FOAs.

The open solicitation covers all research areas managed by the Office of Science and is open throughout the fiscal year.

The Office of Science funds basic research in the physical sciences and serves as the lead federal agency supporting fundamental scientific research at universities and national laboratories.