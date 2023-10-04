DHS S&T Undersecretary Dimitri Kusnezov Discusses Initiatives to Commemorate Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate is working with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on multiple projects to protect the country’s cyber systems and networks, S&T Undersecretary Dimitri Kusnezov said.

The directorate is marking the beginning of Cybersecurity Awareness Month with initiatives on shared intelligence resilience, identity proofing technologies and training tools for identifying malicious activity and actors.

According to Kusnezov, S&T’s Cybersecurity Threats Technology Center is leading the Shared Intelligence Resilience project, which will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help organizations and distributed systems identify and address IT vulnerabilities. The institute is working on another AI study aimed at leveraging human-machine teaming to deter the adversarial use of AI in zero trust platforms.

The directorate’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center is investigating the effectiveness and security of smartphone-based identity proofing technologies in distinguishing legitimate users from impostors. BITC is collaborating with several agencies including the Transportation Security Administration, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory,

