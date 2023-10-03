Commerce Aims to Monitor Semiconductor Supply Chain Disruptions With Updated Alert System

The Department of Commerce is requesting companies to report disruptions to the microelectronics and semiconductor supply chains using the updated alert system administered by the International Trade Administration.

The Semiconductor Alert Mechanism is designed to detect potential semiconductor supply chain disruptions early and facilitate coordination with trading partners and the private sector to address the issues raised, the department said Monday.

Heather Evans, deputy assistant secretary for manufacturing for ITA, said the alert system enables the administration to hear directly from industry stakeholders, encouraging companies to use the tool to share critical information to strengthen and secure the U.S. supply chain.

Commerce noted that the information gathered will inform the U.S. government’s engagement with foreign trade partners to help mitigate potential impacts on the global semiconductor supply chain.