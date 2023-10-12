Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Recommends Ways for Agencies to Procure, Scale Data-Centric AI Applications

The Atlantic Council GeoTech Center recently conducted two private webinars to explore how government agencies can maximize the value of data through artificial intelligence.

During the webinar, GeoTech Center collected information on necessary components of creating a data mesh and data fabric as well as related challenges, and structured its findings into four categories, including the need for agencies to procure and scale data-centric AI applications, the Atlantic Council announced on Wednesday.

To scale large language models, generative AI and other AI applications, the GeoTech Center recommended agencies involve downstream users from the beginning of the transition process and allow them to provide feedback.

GeoTech Center said agencies should also develop a culture and messaging strategy to clarify that they are not fielding AI without looking at future scale and broader applications.

Another strategy the center suggested is that agencies move to contracts using flexible acquisition authorities and industry design principles and establish testing and evaluation, transparency and privacy safeguards while advancing responsible AI principles as part of the planning and procurement process.

The three additional key findings are establishing human capital and an “AI-ready” culture, planning and developing data-centric AI applications and piloting data-centric AI applications.