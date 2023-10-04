Agencies Push for Federal Acquisition Regulation Amendment to Include New SBA Contract Protest Rules

A proposed amendment to the Federal Acquisition Regulation would reflect policy changes made by the Small Business Administration regarding protest submission requirements for multiple-award contract set-asides and reserves.

The Department of Defense, NASA and the General Services Administration are pushing for the amendment, which would include SBA’s new rules to specify the size or socioeconomic status protests for such contracts, according to a notice posted Tuesday on Federal Register.

SBA recently revised its 13 Code of Federal Regulations to clarify the thresholds of size protests. Aside from multi-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity set asides and reserves, the regulatory changes also affect multiple-award task order contracts

SBA’s rule does not apply to task orders or blanket purchase agreements that were booked under a Federal Supply Schedule.

The agencies are accepting comments to the proposed FAR amendment until Dec. 4.