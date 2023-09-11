ORNL Unveils Entrepreneurial Program to Advance Technology Commercialization Efforts

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has launched a new entrepreneurial start-up program to accelerate the commercialization of technologies developed by experts at the lab.

Safari will support the Department of Energy Office of Technology Transitions’ Practices to Accelerate the Commercialization of Technologies program to reduce barriers to accessing new capabilities to boost U.S. competitiveness and national security, ORNL said Friday.

The program will connect experienced entrepreneurs to newly developed technologies with the potential for commercialization and assist them with identifying and evaluating a selected business opportunity and developing a commercialization plan.

“Our team has a lot of experience working with researchers who have spun out their own companies as well as with licensing technology to new entrepreneurs and well-established companies,” said Jennifer Caldwell, director of technology transfer at ORNL.

ORNL offers a portfolio of technologies with potential applications in energy and utilities, manufacturing, materials, chemicals, analytical instrumentation and transportation.