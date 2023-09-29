DOD Releases Updated Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction; Lloyd Austin Quoted

The Department of Defense has released the unclassified version of its updated strategy outlining its strategic approach to countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction globally.

The 2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction details how the Pentagon will align its authorities, operations, partnerships and investments based on current and emerging CWMD challenges and threats, DOD said Thursday.

It focuses on four priorities: defend the homeland from WMD attacks; deter the use of WMD against the U.S. and its allies; enable the joint force to prevail in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment; and prevent new WMD threats.

“This Strategy reinforces other guidance provided in the Nuclear Posture Review, the Missile Defense Review, and the Biodefense Posture Review by clarifying the role of the CWMD mission within the Department’s overall approach to integrated deterrence and conflict,” said Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense and a three-time Wash100 awardee.

The CWMD Strategy designates China as a pacing challenge, Russia as an acute threat and North Korea and Iran as persistent threats.

The document is the first update to DOD’s WMD strategy since 2014.