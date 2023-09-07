CDAO Solicits Information on Generative AI

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has started soliciting information as it seeks to explore the benefits and risks of developing, acquiring and integrating generative AI tools in partnership with academic and industry stakeholders.

DOD’s newly formed Task Force Lima is leading the effort by evaluating and advancing the use of generative AI capabilities across the department in support of national security missions, according to a call for information published Wednesday.

CDAO is asking industry stakeholders whether their organizations have a framework for classifying and understanding the range of large language model-related threats and vulnerabilities and if they have novel methods to mitigate or detect threats posed by LLM vulnerabilities to users.

Respondents can also provide information on whether their organizations have original measures for assuring privacy, accuracy and robustness of pre-trained models used for internal purposes and approaches for integrating LLM output into existing workflows that involve human assessment and judgment.

Responses to the call for information are due Oct. 9.

