Anna Gomez Instated as FCC Chair

Anna Gomez , formerly senior adviser for international information and communications policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the U.S. State Department, has been named commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission .

Her appointment took effect on Sept. 25, following President Biden’s nomination in May.

In a statement published Monday, Gomez said: “I look forward to working with Congress, Chairwoman [Jessica] Rosenworcel, my fellow Commissioners and the talented and dedicated FCC staff to ensure that every person in every community, of every geography and income, has access to modern telecommunications services.”

As the agency’s first Latina commissioner, Gomez brings over three decades of experience in communications law and policy to her current role.

She previously worked at the FCC for 12 years, holding various positions including as deputy chief of the international bureau and senior legal adviser to then-chairman William Kennard.

Before her tenure at the State Department, where Gomez oversaw preparations for the 2023 International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference, she practiced telecommunications law in the private sector.

Her career also included serving as deputy administrator at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and counsel to U.S. Senate committees, as well as deputy chief of staff of the National Economic Council.