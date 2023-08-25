SOSi’s Jim Edwards Shares Career Background, Core Values & More

Jim Edwards currently serves as senior vice president of business development at SOS International , where he is responsible for gaining new business for the company and expanding its relationships with defense, intelligence and federal civilian clients.

Recently, Edwards spoke with the Potomac Officers Club for an Executive Spotlight interview, during which he shared his strategy for adapting to constant change in the federal government, revealed his core values for team building and discussed the challenges faced by businesses during the innovation process.

In this excerpt from the interview, Edwards offers his insights on the factors involved in creating a successful team:

“I am a strong advocate for promoting diversity in our thoughts, backgrounds and approaches to problem solving. I strive to create an environment that encourages our team to explore new ideas, adopt new technologies, evaluate new business practices and collaborate broadly. Those who are afraid of change or alternative ideas are destined to become irrelevant as new ways of working upend our industry. Of course, these are not new ideas. When I was pursuing an MBA, we read noted leadership and management consultants like Steven Covey and Tom Peters, who were advocating similar thoughts more than 30 years ago.”

