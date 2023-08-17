John Ballard Appointed President of National Intelligence University

The board of visitors of the National Intelligence University has appointed John Ballard, the former academic dean and provost at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, to serve as president of the federally chartered research university.

He succeeds J. Scott Cameron, who headed the intelligence community’s federal degree-granting institution for six years, according to Avril Haines, director of national intelligence and a three-time Wash100 awardee.

Haines said Ballard brings to the role extensive national security and higher education experience, having previously held positions at the Joint Forces Staff College, New Zealand’s Massey University, the Naval War College, the National War College and the National Defense College in the United Arab Emirates.

She also expressed gratitude to Cameron for leading the NIU through a transformative period, including its transition from the Defense Intelligence Agency to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“Thank you to Dr. Cameron, an ODNI plankholder, for his enduring exceptional service and leadership at NIU and the IC, and welcome to Dr. Ballard, who no doubt will benefit from Dr. Cameron’s lasting impact,” Haines said.