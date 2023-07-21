Pentagon, Intelligence Community to Share Secret Cloud Services; Ryan McArthur Quoted

The Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community will share classified cloud services under a memorandum of agreement as part of efforts to advance Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. They plan to procure such services through DOD’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

In December 2022, DOD awarded Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Oracle spots on the JWCC contract, which will enable the department to directly purchase enterprisewide cloud service offerings from commercial service providers across all classification levels and security domains.

Ryan McArthur, JWCC program manager at the Defense Information Systems Agency, said authorization is one of the areas that needs to be addressed as DOD and IC intend to share secret cloud services.

“What we’re working through between TS [top secret] and secret is who should own authorizations from a TS and secret perspective. Right now, we’ve done reciprocity on the AWS [Amazon Web Services] side,” McArthur said.

“We’re actually working through agreements of who should have authorization if DoD transitions to having full authorization on the secret side, and I see maintaining full TS. But those are just in the beginning stages,” he added.