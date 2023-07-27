NSF, EDA Sign Partnership Agreement to Coordinate Regional Innovation Programs

The National Science Foundation and Economic Development Administration have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advancing regional innovation and economic development in communities throughout the United States.

Under the MOU, the agencies will coordinate their research and education activities, data infrastructure, facilities and outreach programs to enable and accelerate technology advancement and commercialization, entrepreneurship, job creation and workforce training, NSF said Wednesday.

The CHIPS and Science Act authorizes both agencies to use their respective regional innovation initiatives to spur economic growth and development in key technology areas.

“By working closely with EDA, the research and development outputs from NSF Engines could scale at a pace that will keep the U.S. competitive in key technology areas and more quickly address critical national, societal, and geostrategic challenges,” said Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships at NSF.

The NSF Engines program works to advance innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced wireless and biotechnology while EDA’s Regional Technology and Innovation Hub aims to strengthen a region’s capacity to manufacture and commercialize critical technologies.