DIU’s Hybrid Space Architecture to Expand Military Access to Commercial Satellite Imagery

Rogan Shimmin, program manager for the Hybrid Space Architecture project at the Defense Innovation Unit, said the HSA initiative could make it easier for the Department of Defense to buy satellite imagery and intelligence from commercial providers, C4ISRNET reported Monday.

He shared that the hybrid architecture would enable military users to purchase data on a case-by-case basis and get insight into where the information originated.

“It’s all attributable, which gives us a bit of verification, a bit of history — if there’s a flaw found in one of the products, we can prevent that from happening,” Shimmin explained.

“Also, it allows for micro-transactions to reimburse each of these providers when their products have been sued, which creates a commercial incentive for the better analytics to bubble to the top,” he added.

In November 2022, the DIU selected Amazon’s cloud computing business, along with Project Kuiper, Microsoft and SpiderOak Mission Systems to support the development of an agile and resilient communications architecture.

