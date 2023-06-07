White House Launches Website for Biden’s Invest in America Agenda

The White House has launched a new website that shows how the Biden administration is attempting to mobilize public and private sector investments across U.S. states and territories sparked by the Investing in America Agenda.

Invest.gov maps ongoing infrastructure projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and private sector investments in areas of batteries and electric vehicles, clean energy, semiconductors and biotechnology and biomanufacturing.

The website provides the public access to information about the approximate level of investments in their communities.

According to the site, private companies have so far committed $479 billion in total investments since President Biden took office.

The semiconductors and electronics sector secured the most private contributions with $214 billion in total investments, followed by the EV and batteries market with $137 billion, the clean energy technology manufacturing industry with $84 billion and the biomanufacturing space with $19 billion.