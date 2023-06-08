Senate Confirms David Crane as DOE Infrastructure Undersecretary; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

David Crane, a three-decade energy sector veteran, has received confirmation from the Senate to serve as undersecretary for infrastructure at the Department of Energy.

He will oversee clean energy infrastructure deployment initiatives that aim to accelerate job creation, expand the domestic manufacturing sector and manage the climate crisis, , DOE announced Wednesday..

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Crane will be instrumental in helping DOE realize the goals of President Biden’s Invest in America Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Prior to his confirmation, Crane served as director of DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

Elsewhere in his career, he held chief executive roles at Climate Real Impact Solutions, International Power, NRG Energy and NRG Yield.

Crane also served on the boards of Heliogen, Source Global, Tata Steel and JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric.