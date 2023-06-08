President Biden Nominates Senate Committee Staff Director Michael Casey as NCSC Head

Michael Colin Casey, staff director of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has been nominated by President Joe Biden as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

The White House on Wednesday announced the nomination for new leadership in the NCSC, a unit within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Casey has been working in his current capacity since January 2016. He coordinates with the minority staff director in leading the committee’s team, and oversees the panel’s daily operations and security.

He previously served as a professional staff member in the House Armed Services Committee, and as legislative director to then Rep. Victor Snyder, D-Ark.