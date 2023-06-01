/

NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson Backs Reauthorization of FirstNet Authority Ahead of 2027 Sunset

1 min read
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson Backs Reauthorization of FirstNet Authority Ahead of 2027 Sunset
Alan Davidson

Alan Davidson, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said Congress should pass a bill that reauthorizes the FirstNet Authority as the entity in charge of a nationwide public safety broadband network before the 2027 end date of its initial authorization, Urgent Communications reported Tuesday.

Davidson said FirstNet has been a “success story” and has made strides since it was created in 2012 as an independent authority under NTIA.

“The network is working incredibly well, so it’s really an example of a success story of how we can build a public-private partnership to serve a real need for our first responders.”

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, R-Texas, recently reintroduced legislation to make the FirstNet Authority’s authorization permanent.

On Friday, the authority secured reauthorization from the Federal Communications Commission for its Band 14 spectrum dedicated to first responders and public safety users.

Congress is also considering the reauthorization of NTIA for the first time in 30 years through a bill introduced by Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee, according to Federal News Network report.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds