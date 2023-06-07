NOAA Data & Environmental Satellite Unit to Receive $80M Funding from Inflation Reduction Act

The National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will receive a total of $80.5 million in funding for climate research and resilience.

NESDIS announced Tuesday that it will use the grant under the Inflation Reduction Act to foster collaborations with industrial sectors as well as state and local governments.

The agency plans to allocate $74.1 million to engage with industry representatives, understand their data needs and develop new collaborative strategies to address climate change. The funds will also be used to design climate risk models for different sectors and expand their access to climate information.

The remaining $6.4 million will be invested in projects to solve climate data gaps faced by underserved communities, as well as bolstering the expertise of regional agencies tasked with providing local climate information. It will also be spent on artificial intelligence tools to improve data assimilation at NOAA.

The funding is part of the IRA’s five-year, $3.3 billion pledge to NOAA to accelerate climate research, modeling, and information dissemination.