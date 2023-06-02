NIST Advised to Prioritize Coordination, Experiential Learning & Co-Investment in Proposed Manufacturing USA Additions

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has collated public feedback on the establishment of three new semiconductor institutes under Manufacturing USA.

NIST on Thursday published a summary of the comments, categorized into five areas: institute scope; structure and governance; co-investment and engagement strategies; education and workforce development; and metrics and success measurement.

In October, NIST issued a request for information to help ready its plans to create up to three new semiconductor research entities under the Manufacturing USA network.

Most of the responding organizations and industry experts agreed that the proposed institutes should be coordinated with the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, National Semiconductor Technology Center and other related CHIPS Research and Development entities.

They should also be modeled after existing Manufacturing USA organizations and implement equipment, facility and novel materials sharing to drive co-investment and engagement, according to the respondents.

NIST received suggestions to provide experiential learning opportunities not only for workers but also for students from primary to postgraduate education.

The majority of the feedback supported the use of existing Manufacturing USA best practices to develop metrics for assessing the impact and effectiveness of the new institutes.