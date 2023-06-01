Leidos Anticipates Adoption of NCMA Contract Management Standard; Kim Denver Quoted

Leidos plans to align with the National Contract Management Association ’s Contract Management Standard.

The process will involve setting workforce competency requirements that meet the American National Standards Institute-approved guidelines, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“Leidos Contracting is excited to lead the industry in the adoption of the CMS,” said Kim Denver , senior vice president and chief corporate contracts executive at Leidos.

He noted the importance of contract management professionals, which he said are “paramount to mission success.”

“Through the CMS framework, our tradecraft will be incorporated under one common standard, elevating both federal and industry contract management professionals who are critical to our nation’s success,” said Denver.

The new classification was announced by the Office of Federal Procurement Policy in a January memo, which said that CMS will become the foundation of a novel contract training system for every civilian agency beginning Feb. 1. Since then, it has been embraced by the federal government and institutions of higher education.

As an adopter of CMS, Leidos intends to expand its work to maintain positive customer relationships by applying standards of professional conduct and shared understanding. The company also aims to develop the contract management profession as a fulfilling career path to empower those supporting federal missions from both public and private sector positions.

“NCMA is pleased to have Leidos join the growing community of CMS adopters dedicated to building a stronger bridge between industry and government,” said Kraig Conrad , CEO of NCMA.

“This adoption reinforces Leidos’ commitment to the profession, their contract management teams and the missions we serve together,” he added.

NCMA CMS serves as the international standard within the contracting field and informs hiring and training frameworks as well as the NCMA’s ANSI National Accreditation Board-accredited Certified Contract Management Associate certification.

