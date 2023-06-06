Jessica Salmoiraghi Appointed BSA Senior Director of IT Modernization & Procurement

Jessica Salmoiraghi, former chief acquisition officer at the General Services Administration, has joined global software industry trade group BSA as senior director for information technology modernization and procurement.

She assumed the position after serving as executive vice president of shared and managed services and acting EVP of growth at professional services firm Golden Key Group, BSA said Thursday.

Salmoiraghi initially joined GSA in 2018 as chief acquisition officer and associate administrator at the Office of Governmentwide Policy, where she oversaw efforts to modernize federal back-office processes and secure federal IT infrastructure.

Her industry career includes trade association roles such as director of federal agencies and international programs at the American Council of Engineering Companies and director of federal relations and counsel at the American Institute of Architects.

“She brings a proven track record of success to BSA that will help address the challenge of improving how the federal government leverages technology to modernize its services,” said Craig Albright, VP of U.S. government relations at BSA.