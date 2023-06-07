IARPA Sets Proposers’ Day for Anonymous Real-Time Speech Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is set to host a proposers’ day on June 27 to discuss with industry its new program to develop novel methods and systems to anonymize conversational speech recorded by electronic devices.

A SAM.gov notice posted Monday states that the Anonymous Real-Time Speech program aims to prevent smartphones and other appliances and gadgets that have microphones to listen for speech signals from invading an individual’s privacy by modifying spontaneous speech in real-time.

ARTS has been designed to develop new software-based systems that can transform recorded speech in a format that sounds natural and understandable.

According to the notice, IARPA seeks to create new capabilities to counter threats to users’ privacy, such as automated classification of dynamic traits and speaker identification software.

Interested parties may register for the proposers’ day by June 22.